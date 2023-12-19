AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.4 days.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.38.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AirBoss of America
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.