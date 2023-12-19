AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.4 days.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

