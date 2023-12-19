Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.60% and a negative net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Articles

