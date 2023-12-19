Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.93.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.60% and a negative net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
