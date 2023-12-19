Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 1,628 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,912.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, December 11th, Andrew Cheng sold 7,405 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $148,248.10.

On Friday, December 8th, Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73.

On Monday, October 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

