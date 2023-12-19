Alibaba Group Holding Limited Announces — Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

