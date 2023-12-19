Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Update

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

