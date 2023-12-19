Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $395.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $186.23 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $148.10 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.71 and its 200 day moving average is $182.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

