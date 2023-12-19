Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

