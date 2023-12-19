Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $281.92 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

