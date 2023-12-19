Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $678,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 242,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.