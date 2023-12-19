Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,851,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 842,866 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 36,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 773,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

ARCC stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

