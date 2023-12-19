Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

