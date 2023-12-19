Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 37.0% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 150,329 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.6% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 230.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,498,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

