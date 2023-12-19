Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Paychex Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.18.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.