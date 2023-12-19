Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $3,421,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $275.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.98. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

