Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,038 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

