Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 559 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 477,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $107.06.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

