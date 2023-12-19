Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Takes $588,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBAG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,377,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,897,000.

BBAG stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

