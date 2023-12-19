Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.65. The firm has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

