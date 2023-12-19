Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

