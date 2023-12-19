Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average of $130.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

