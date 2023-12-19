Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Insider James Paul Rickey Sells 1,800 Shares

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Paul Rickey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $220,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, James Paul Rickey sold 418 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $6,692.18.

On Thursday, November 30th, James Paul Rickey sold 700 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $11,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

