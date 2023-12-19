AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.08. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

