AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.08. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
