Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,499,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Ameren Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

