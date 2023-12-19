American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Jack E. Corrigan Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $24,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

