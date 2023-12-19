American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Jack E. Corrigan Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $24,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.