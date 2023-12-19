American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Down 6.8% in November

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 83,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

AOUT stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Insider Transactions at American Outdoor Brands

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $25,267.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,522.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 81.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 8th.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

