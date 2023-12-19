Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,642,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 2,492,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.45. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

