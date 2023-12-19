AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Purchases 1,100 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,511.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Down 0.4 %

AXR opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.94. AMREP Co. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

