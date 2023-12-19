ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,774,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 1,686,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 521.9 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

