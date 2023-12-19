Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 682.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Shares of ADI opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

