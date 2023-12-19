Analysts Issue Forecasts for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $19.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.62. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2025 earnings at $24.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $150.55 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.87. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

