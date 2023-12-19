Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) PT at GBX 4,675

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,675 ($59.12).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.78) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.68) to GBX 6,000 ($75.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.56) to GBX 5,300 ($67.03) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.53) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,657.81%.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
