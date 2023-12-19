Analysts Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 247.60

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.60 ($3.13).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BARC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,910.36). In related news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($351,587.20). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,910.36). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
