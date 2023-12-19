Analysts Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target at $63.18

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $541,496.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $541,496.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 313,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,457,633 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 1.74. Celsius has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

