Analysts Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price at $93.00

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $652,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

