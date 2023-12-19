Analysts Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) PT at $15.39

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

