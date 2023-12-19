Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) PT at $80.50

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company.

Graco stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. Graco has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,193,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Graco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 72,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Graco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

