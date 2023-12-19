Analysts Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target at $67.60

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

