Analysts Set OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) PT at $9.75

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

OABI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,214.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OABI. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.59 on Thursday. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $649.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

