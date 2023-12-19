Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $52.89

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.