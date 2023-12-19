Analyzing First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and Credicorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Credicorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Credicorp has a consensus price target of $169.07, indicating a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Credicorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

This table compares First Republic Bank and Credicorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01 Credicorp $21.56 billion 0.56 $1.20 billion $15.41 9.83

First Republic Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credicorp. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% Credicorp 22.00% 15.02% 1.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Credicorp beats First Republic Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds. Its Microfinance segment provides management of loans, deposits, and checking accounts for small and microenterprises. The Investment Banking and Equity Management segment is involved in the provision of brokerage and investment management services for corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; structuring and placement of issues in the primary market; implementation and negotiation of transactions in the secondary market; and structuring of securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

