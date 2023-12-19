Analyzing Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) & BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Free Report) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Carso and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Carso 10.04% 14.79% 8.41% BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Carso $9.03 billion 1.77 $947.38 million $0.93 15.20 BAE Systems $26.30 billion 1.59 $1.97 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Grupo Carso and BAE Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Carso.

Dividends

Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Grupo Carso pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Carso and BAE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A BAE Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

BAE Systems has a consensus target price of $475.00, indicating a potential upside of 763.64%. Given BAE Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BAE Systems is more favorable than Grupo Carso.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Grupo Carso on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telecommunication, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and oil platforms and equipment for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office building and houses; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; the United States; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

