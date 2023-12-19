Analyzing Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 29.91% 88.22% 34.94% HIVE Digital Technologies -174.73% -61.52% -45.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Jiayin Group and HIVE Digital Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $474.31 million 0.61 $171.03 million $3.88 1.38 HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 3.27 -$236.42 million ($1.65) -2.34

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jiayin Group and HIVE Digital Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.85%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

