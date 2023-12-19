Analyzing Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Meta Materials has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Materials and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $10.20 million 3.49 -$79.10 million ($0.76) -0.10 iSun $76.45 million 0.14 -$53.78 million ($0.59) -0.42

Insider and Institutional Ownership

iSun has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meta Materials and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 iSun 0 0 3 0 3.00

iSun has a consensus price target of $1.92, indicating a potential upside of 666.67%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -4,743.53% -26.47% -23.55% iSun -11.30% -41.80% -12.18%

Summary

iSun beats Meta Materials on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc., a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

