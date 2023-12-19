Analyzing MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) & Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -0.50% 9.34% 1.90% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MFA Financial and Horizon Group Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $122.77 million 9.56 -$231.58 million ($0.38) -30.30 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Group Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MFA Financial.

MFA Financial has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MFA Financial and Horizon Group Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

MFA Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given MFA Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Horizon Group Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

