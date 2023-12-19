Analyzing Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) & Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Newron Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.02%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million 16.28 -$17.63 million N/A N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $410.60 million 4.24 $175.07 million ($6.23) -1.79

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals -220.24% 112.29% 22.80%

Risk and Volatility

Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals



Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea. The company's product pipeline includes Evenamide, an add-on therapy for the treatment of Schizophrenia and treatment-resistant schizophrenia which is in Phase III clinical trial; and Ralfinamide for the treatment of rare neuropathic pain indication. In addition, it has a strategic partnership with Zambon for the commercialization of safinamide; and license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., for research, develop, manufacture, and marketing of safinamide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

