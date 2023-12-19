Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $809.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.42.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, Director Enrique Silva bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,210.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

