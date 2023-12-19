Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,260,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 16,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $60,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,763 shares of company stock worth $2,028,209. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,659,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,166,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

APLS stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

