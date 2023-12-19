Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $258.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.