Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aptorum Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptorum Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 9.90% of Aptorum Group worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.