Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

APTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of APTO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.40. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $53,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

